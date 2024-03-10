CM Maryam orders precautionary measures for rains

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all relevant departments to take preventive measures to avoid any untoward situation in the face of expected heavy rains in the province. He directed the Meteorological and other departments concerned to share prediction about increase in severity of stormy rains from March 11 to 14. She said the public should be warned of the situation in advance, adding that help should be taken from the media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard. The chief minister directed the agencies like Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab and Rescue 1122 to take effective steps in close coordination with all relevant departments to ensure public safety. She also ordered for taking effective measures for protection of livestock in rural areas. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab health secretary to immediately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala. The chief minister issued these instructions on the recommendations of a medical board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment. Earlier, the medical board had recommended Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further research, it assessed that the child can be treated in the country. The chief minister directed to immediately transfer Farzan to Children’s Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instructed. She directed Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique to personally monitor the case.