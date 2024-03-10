CM Maryam orders precautionary measures for rains

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all rel­evant departments to take preven­tive measures to avoid any untow­ard situation in the face of expected heavy rains in the province. He di­rected the Meteorological and other departments concerned to share prediction about increase in sever­ity of stormy rains from March 11 to 14. She said the public should be warned of the situation in advance, adding that help should be taken from the media, social media and mobile alerts service in this regard. The chief minister directed the agen­cies like Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority (PDMA) Punjab and Rescue 1122 to take effective steps in close coordination with all rel­evant departments to ensure public safety. She also ordered for taking effective measures for protection of livestock in rural areas. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed the Punjab health sec­retary to immediately start treat­ment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Mohammad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gujranwala. The chief minister issued these instructions on the recommen­dations of a medical board, con­stituted for Farzan’s treatment. Earlier, the medical board had recommended Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further re­search, it assessed that the child can be treated in the country. The chief minister directed to immedi­ately transfer Farzan to Children’s Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instructed. She directed Health Min­ister Khawaja Salman Rafique to personally monitor the case.