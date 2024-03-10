Sunday, March 10, 2024
Commissioner orders effective measures tocontrol price hike

APP
March 10, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The district administration has started the price enforcement exercise for the edible commodities days before the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars visited the markets in different parts of the district and directed the traders to ensure that the chicken, mut­ton, beef, milk, vegetables, fruits and other items were sold to the people at the govern­ment fixed rates.

The officials issued warnings to the ven­dors who were already violating the official prices and told them that during the next official visits in the markets fines would be imposed on the violators. The officials said the price checking would be conducted on a daily basis in the district and that the vendors charging excessive rates would be penalized.

