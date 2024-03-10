Court acquits man in 630kg narcotics case

PESHAWAR - A district and sessions judge acquitted a defendant in a narcotics smuggling case involving the transportation of 630kg of illegal substances from Afghanistan into Pakistan. Shah Faisal, apprehended by Customs Intelligence officials, was allegedly smuggling the narcotics using a truck. The seized contraband comprised 420kg of hashish and 210kg of opium, leading to the initiation of legal action against the accused.
Throughout the trial, the defendant’s lawyer, Ashfaq Afridi, argued that crucial evidence was lacking. Afridi highlighted the absence of CCTV footage, the prosecution’s failure to provide the defendant’s travel documents, delays in sending narcotic samples to the laboratory, and the absence of a location map in the case. Capitalizing on the insufficiency of evidence, Afridi successfully urged the court to acquit his client, resulting in the defendant’s legal victory.
The judgment underscores the importance of presenting comprehensive evidence in such cases, as the lack thereof can lead to the acquittal of the accused, even in the face of serious charges.