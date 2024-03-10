Sunday, March 10, 2024
Court acquits man in 630kg narcotics case

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   A district and sessions judge acquitted a defendant in a nar­cotics smuggling case involving the transportation of 630kg of illegal substances from Afghanistan into Pa­kistan. Shah Faisal, apprehended by Customs Intelli­gence officials, was allegedly smuggling the narcot­ics using a truck. The seized contraband comprised 420kg of hashish and 210kg of opium, leading to the initiation of legal action against the accused.

Throughout the trial, the defendant’s lawyer, Ashfaq Afridi, argued that crucial evidence was lacking. Afridi highlighted the absence of CCTV footage, the prosecution’s failure to provide the defendant’s travel documents, delays in sending narcotic samples to the laboratory, and the ab­sence of a location map in the case. Capitalizing on the insufficiency of evidence, Afridi successful­ly urged the court to acquit his client, resulting in the defendant’s legal victory.

The judgment underscores the importance of pre­senting comprehensive evidence in such cases, as the lack thereof can lead to the acquittal of the accused, even in the face of serious charges.

