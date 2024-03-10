CTD arrests 23 terrorists of banned outfits

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Punjab province has foiled a major ter­ror plot by arresting 23 suspected terrorists linked with a banned out-fits during opera­tions in different areas of Punjab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 229 intelligence based operations in differ­ent districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 228 suspected persons were interro­gated and 23 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. Among the arrested terrorists are Abdul Karim, Ghofranullah, Kamran Ali, Shah Muhammad, Shakirullah, Muhammad Imran, Shahi Muhammad, Ansaf Allah, Samar Khan, Abdul Qudus, Muhammad Imran Abu Zarrar, Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Sharif, Muhammad Shahid, Ghulam Mustafa. Eid Muhammed, Hayatullah, Ziarat Gul, Muhammed Tayyab, Abdul Ghaffar, Nazer Hussain, Muhammed Ishaq, Sher Zaman, Muhammed Fayaz, Mal­adim Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Saifuddin, Muhammed Rafiullah, Qari Muhammed Athar and Muhammed Arabi, he said and added that they belongs to the banned OrganizationAl Qaeda, Tehreek Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Lib­eration Army, Lashkar Jhangvi, Sepahe Sa­haba Pakistan, Tehreek Jafaria Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammed. He said that these al­leged terrorists were arrested in Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Mianwali, Sheikhupura and Jhang during the intelligence based opera­tions. He said that the explosives 8502 gms’ hand grenades 2, IED bombs 01, detonators 20, safety fuse wire 51.04 feet, Prima Card 2.5’ on 30 bore pistol with 10 bullets, prohib­ited books 11, pamphlets 170, 61 Stickers of banned organaization, 34 receipt books, 02 mobile phones and 127,770 rupees in cash have been recovered from them. The spokes­man said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations.