Degrees conferred upon 590 grdauates during convocation of Isra University

HYDERABAD - Isra University Chancel­lor, Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi, while presiding over the 21st convocation of Isra University, congratulated the graduating students.

He said, “Today, you are starting your new journey, and I hope you will take the name of this institution to greater heights.” He further stated that Isra University is the first private university in Hyderabad accredited by the relevant regulatory bod­ies. Prof Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi advised the students, saying, “No matter what the circumstances are in life, you have to be steadfast and keep moving forward with an eye on your destination. Allah willing, you will defi­nitely achieve success.” On this occasion, Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi congratulated Vice Chan­cellor Dr. Ahmad Waliullah Kazi, the Board of Directors, faculty members, students, and their parents, appreci­ating their services in the field of education. Degrees were given to 590 successful graduates on this occasion. Among them, 405 students obtained bachelor’s degrees in medical (MBBS, BDS), physical therapy (DPT), and nursing. Five students were awarded postgradu­ate degrees, while 159 students received degrees in the fields of engineer­ing, computer science, information technology, management sciences, telecommunication, and business administration. Additionally, 22 male and female students received postgraduate degrees.

Addressing the convoca­tion ceremony, Vice Chan­cellor of Isra University Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi con­gratulated the students and their parents, emphasizing that the aim of life should not be just to obtain a de­gree but to make that degree more useful. He encouraged students to continue their tireless work to brighten the name of their country and nation in the future.

Expressing his happiness, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi said that the various acad­emy regulatory bodies have honored Isra University as one of the best private universities in Pakistan. He added that Isra University’s name is listed in FAIMER and the World Directory of Medical Schools and recog­nized by the World Health Organization. Moreover, MBBS & BDS programs are recognized by PM&DC, and nursing and midwifery pro­grams are approved by the Pakistan Nursing Council.

Additionally, programs in the Faculty of Business Ed­ucation, Social Sciences and Humanities, such as BBA, BS (English), MBA, and the Faculty of Engineering, Sci­ence, and Technology, such as Electrical, Civil & Me­chanical Engineering, Com­puter Science, Electronics, Information Technology and Software Engineering, are recognized by their re­spective councils. Gold, sil­ver, and bronze medals were given to those students who showed outstanding per­formance in their academic programs. Among the gold medal winners were Aisha, Bushara Mehdi, Anshal Fa­rooq, Tayyaba, Aina, Rahi­ma Shahid, Nimra, Hasnain, Atta-ur-Rehman and Abdul Manan were included.