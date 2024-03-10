Development projects of Attock district to be completed soon: Commissioner Attock

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that the development projects of Attock district will be completed soon to facilitate people. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the DC office Attock.
Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maleeha Esar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commissioners and other officers were also present during the meeting. Commissioners said that public development projects will be completed on time ensuring quality.
DC Attock gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner Rawalpindi about the public development projects and other initiatives of the district. While briefing, it was informed that the work on public development projects including education and health is going on in the district and will be completed in the near future.
Commissioner Rawalpindi was briefed about polio eradication and anti-dengue campaign, tree plantation campaign, revenue performance, price control and other related issues.