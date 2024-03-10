Development projects of Attock district to be completed soon: Commissioner Attock

ATTOCK - Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that the development proj­ects of Attock district will be completed soon to facil­itate people. He expressed these views while presid­ing over a meeting at the DC office Attock.

Deputy Commissioner At­tock Rao Atif Raza, Addi­tional Deputy Commission­er Finance and Planning Maleeha Esar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gen­eral Attock Adnan Anjum Raja, Assistant Commis­sioners and other officers were also present during the meeting. Commission­ers said that public devel­opment projects will be completed on time ensur­ing quality.

DC Attock gave a detailed briefing to the Commis­sioner Rawalpindi about the public development projects and other initia­tives of the district. While briefing, it was informed that the work on public de­velopment projects includ­ing education and health is going on in the district and will be completed in the near future.

Commissioner Rawalpin­di was briefed about polio eradication and anti-den­gue campaign, tree plan­tation campaign, revenue performance, price control and other related issues.