Sunday, March 10, 2024
ECP appoints ROs for Senate elections

Web Desk
7:20 PM | March 10, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday appointed returning officers in the Islamabad Capital Territory and four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the conduct of senate elections.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, ECP Director General Training Saeed Gul will be the Returning Officer in the federal capital, whereas provincial election commissioners Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Sharifullah, Shamshad Khan, and Muhammad Farid Afridi will be returning officers in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, respectively.

Members of the National Assembly will elect one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including Ulema from the federal capital.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also called upon members of the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for technocrats, including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Punjab and Sindh which are going to be vacant after expiration of term of incumbent senators tomorrow.

CM Gandapur demands judicial probe into cipher case

