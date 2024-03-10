Education revival

A teacher is one who can trans­form the lives of many indi­viduals, and may it be at any level, either primary, tertiary, or uni­versity, a teacher must be compe­tent and equipped with extensive knowledge. Primary education is the building block of any student’s academic ability, and in order to establish a strong academic base for any student, a good teacher is required. The efforts and strate­gies of a good teacher purify the students’ abilities and guide them in the right direction.

In Sindh, the education system is already on a ventilator and is waiting for any savior to save it from dying slowly. According to a report, 6.5 million children are out of schools, which makes 44 per cent of the total children in the province between five and 16 years. The concept of ghost teachers and the practice of using school buildings to rear cattle and domestic animals had also raised serious concerns in the past.

A few years back, Sukkur IBA conducted tests for more than thirty thousand vacant posts of Primary and Junior Elementary School Teachers in the Sindh Ed­ucation and Literacy Department. In that, a policy was made that every candidate should secure at least 45% from every section to pass the test. Sadly, only a few thousand managed to do so, and the government had no other op­tion than to change the policy.

The policy was changed, and peo­ple were appointed by merely qual­ifying the test, securing just 40 marks. This is surprising, as in de­veloped countries, it is very hard to become a teacher, and in our coun­try, we have teachers by chance, not by choice. Whether you score the highest marks or just pass the test, you can become a teacher in Sindh.

As soon as the new government forms, the School Education and Literacy Department would uplift the stay on the recruitment pro­cess of waiting candidates, which is not feasible for enhancing the better future of upcoming gen­erations. Those who cannot even score good marks on the recruit­ment test would be average and below-average candidates.

The Sindh Government should re-advertise the remaining vacant seats of Primary and Junior Elemen­tary School Teachers, as by compro­mising on the quality of teachers, we are leaving our dying education system untreated and pushing it into the plethora of darkness.

TULHA SIKANDER,

Larkana.