Empowering women: IMCG (PG) Margalla College celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - In a vibrant celebration, the Mass Communication De­partment at IMCG (PG) F 7/4 Margalla College, Is­lamabad, on Saturday orga­nized a dynamic program commemorating Interna­tional Women’s Day. The event showcased soul­ful songs and a compelling short stage drama, shed­ding light on the crucial role of women in society.

The distinguished Vice Principal, also heading the History Department, graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest. In her address, she empha­sized the pivotal role wom­en play in every sphere of life, highlighting their con­tributions and achieve­ments.

Dr Ambreen Saba, the Head of the Mass Communication Department, expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest and the audience for mak­ing the day a memorable celebration of women’s em­powerment. The event not only entertained but also served as a platform to ac­knowledge and appreciate the invaluable role of wom­en in shaping a progressive society.