Energy Summit: Insurance promotes investment in energy sector

KARACHI - Experts highlighted the critical impor­tance of insurance for the sustainable de­velopment of multiple energy resources, including power, oil, and gas, aimed at promoting investment opportunities, in­novations, and efficiencies within the sec­tor in Pakistan. Speaking at the Energy Summit here in Karachi recently, Chair­man Lockton MENA Ata Khatib said the energy sector is transforming globally through innovation and technology to ad­dress the requirements of economies, keeping in view the overriding challenge of global warming and climate change.

He said the insurance of the energy sector, including power plants and re­fineries, is indispensable in compliance with international standards, giving confidence to foreign investors in the Pakistani market on a long-term basis. Insurance coverage enhances investor confidence by offering assurance against potential risks and uncertainties. Lend­ers and investors often require insur­ance as a prerequisite for financing re­newable energy projects, recognizing its role in safeguarding their interests and ensuring project bankability, he added.

Dr. Jason Shirely, General Manager of ECP and Chemical Professionals, pointed out that Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, resulting in losses to power sector infrastructure. Therefore, insurance plays a pivotal role in mitigating these risks and providing the financial security necessary for sus­tainable energy projects.

Climate change poses significant chal­lenges to the sustainable energy sector, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe. Insurance so­lutions, including catastrophe risk insur­ance and climate risk assessments, help energy companies build resilience, adapt to changing environmental conditions, and mitigate the impacts of climate-relat­ed risks on their operations, he added.

Zainab Khatib, Vice President of Lock­ton MENA, said the insurance stimulates innovation and promotes the adoption of new technologies in the sustainable energy sector. Insurers collaborate with energy companies to develop customized risk management and cybersecurity solu­tions tailored to the unique challenges of renewable energy projects, driving effi­ciency, sustainability, and growth.