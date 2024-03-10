Experts proposes modification in text books enriched with social, cultural values

HYDERABAD - Scholars,writers, linguistics and curriculum experts have proposed to modify text books by replacing old subjects with new one in easy language enriched with social, cultural and gender values. They ex­pressed these views during the study workshop held here at Sindhi Language Authority to review text books of 6 to 10 classes. Sindhi Curriculum ex­pert and Ex-Director Bureau of curriculum Professor Idrees Jatoi stressed the need to understand differ­ence in curriculum and textbooks as curriculum had been changed after 2006 and at present curriculum of Sindh was upto International standard and free of any form of discrimination having margin of bring­ing better change. He said that the earlier Sindh text book was revisiting the curriculum with the assis­tance of experts, writers and teachers however such a process should be closed and the learning process should be started. He proposed that print alternate meanings of difficult words in the last part of text books enabling teachers to teach and students to read. Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ehsan Danish, communicating objectives of the workshop said that Sindhi Language Authority was carrying out a process of study and training workshops on different topics and workshops on text books were conducting on priority basis.