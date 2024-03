At least five people lost their lives when a van and a truck collided on National Highway bypass in Nawabshah.

According to police, the tragic accident took place in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed of Nawabshah, Sindh.

Police said five people died after 15 others suffered injuries when a collision took place between a truck and a van carrying passengers.

Bodies and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Women and children were among the dead and injured people, said police.