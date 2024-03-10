Former Honduran president found guilty in drug trafficking trial

TEGUCIGALPA - Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández was found guilty Saturay of drug trafficking by an American jury after a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors had accused Hernán­dez, 55, of conspiring with drug car­tels during his tenure as they moved more than 400 tons of cocaine through Honduras toward the United States. In exchange, prosecu­tors said, Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes that he used to fuel his rise in Honduran politics. Hernández was president of Hondu­ras from 2014 until 2022.