Sunday, March 10, 2024
Former Honduran president found guilty in drug trafficking trial

News Desk
March 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

TEGUCIGALPA  -  Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández was found guilty Saturay of drug trafficking by an American jury after a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors had accused Hernán­dez, 55, of conspiring with drug car­tels during his tenure as they moved more than 400 tons of cocaine through Honduras toward the United States. In exchange, prosecu­tors said, Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes that he used to fuel his rise in Honduran politics. Hernández was president of Hondu­ras from 2014 until 2022.

News Desk

Latest Highlights

