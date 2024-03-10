Former Honduran president found guilty in drug trafficking trial

TEGUCIGALPA - Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández was found guilty Saturay of drug trafficking by an American jury after a two-week trial in Manhattan federal court.
Prosecutors had accused Hernández, 55, of conspiring with drug cartels during his tenure as they moved more than 400 tons of cocaine through Honduras toward the United States. In exchange, prosecutors said, Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes that he used to fuel his rise in Honduran politics. Hernández was president of Honduras from 2014 until 2022.