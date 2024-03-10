Sunday, March 10, 2024
Gold rate up by Rs1,600 per tola

APP
March 10, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold in­creased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs230,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs228,600 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,372 to Rs197,360 from Rs195,988 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs180,913 from Rs179,655, the All Sindh Sarafa Jew­ellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 re­spectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $18 to $2,198 from $2,180, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

