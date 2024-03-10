Sunday, March 10, 2024
Govt eyes emergency measures to overcome revenue shortfall

Agencies
March 10, 2024
QUETTA   -   In response to the revenue shortfall for consecutive two months, the government has delineated eight emer­gency measures intended to enhance monthly revenue by Rs 18 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. These mea­sures include modifications in the sales tax rates for specific industries, the im­position of a Federal Excise Duty (FED) on sugar, and incremental increases in various taxes. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reported a failure to meet its revenue collection objec­tives for the second month in succession, sparking discussions regarding the government’s inclination towards emergency fiscal policies. This continual shortfall requires the gen­eration of an additional Rs 18 billion each month for the fiscal year 2023-24 to address the revenue defi­cit effectively. A deviation greater than 1% from the set target might neces­sitate the introduction of a supplementary budget, a measure aligned with the prerequisites of an agreement with the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF).

Agencies

