Govt eyes emergency measures to overcome revenue shortfall

QUETTA - In response to the revenue shortfall for consecutive two months, the government has delineated eight emergency measures intended to enhance monthly revenue by Rs 18 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. These measures include modifications in the sales tax rates for specific industries, the imposition of a Federal Excise Duty (FED) on sugar, and incremental increases in various taxes. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reported a failure to meet its revenue collection objectives for the second month in succession, sparking discussions regarding the government’s inclination towards emergency fiscal policies. This continual shortfall requires the generation of an additional Rs 18 billion each month for the fiscal year 2023-24 to address the revenue deficit effectively. A deviation greater than 1% from the set target might necessitate the introduction of a supplementary budget, a measure aligned with the prerequisites of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).