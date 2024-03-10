Grand book fair at PU ends, 80,000 books sold in 2 days

LAHORE - A grand three-day book fair, or­ganised by the Punjab University, ended on Saturday, in which more than 80,000 books were sold in the first two days.

On the third day also, the book fair was crowded with citizens. Punjab Minister for School Educa­tion Rana Sikandar Hayat, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, Ja­maat-e-Islami Secretary Gener­al Liaquat Baloch, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairman In­stitute for Legal Research and Advocacy Syed Shahbaz Bukhari, Senior Journalists Salman Ghani, Farrukh Sohail Goindi, Salman Abid, Altaf Hasan Qureshi, Najam Wali Khan, Yasir Pirzada, Direc­tor Coordination PHEC Dr Tan­veer Qasim, lawyers, doctors, writers, poets, teachers, students and people from all walks of life, along with their families, attend­ed the event.

In his address, Rana Sikandar Hayat said books play a very im­portant role in development of knowledge, for which the book fair organised at the PU was a good ef­fort. He said that it was very nice to come to the book fair. He said there was a very close relationship between education and books, and it was great to see books on various topics under one roof. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had stressed set­ting up old book banks in schools. He said that society should benefit from the departments of PU.

He said they were working on an education policy so that the future of students could be safeguarded. He said that there was a vision to make the government schools bet­ter than private schools for which steps were being taken. He said that there was no way out for de­velopment of the country and the nation without education.

He praised VC Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood for restoring the beau­tiful tradition of the university.

Sirajul Haq visited various stalls and took special interest in books on various topics. Talking to the media, he said the government should allocate 5 percent of the GDP for education. He said that the PU had done great favour to the country and the nation and it was a pleasure that the book fair was organised again after a long break. He said “we have to build li­braries and sports fields.”

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood appreciated the efforts of all mem­bers of the book fair coordination committee and Chief Librarian Dr Haroon Usmani for making the best arrangements for the three-day book fair, organised after nine years. He said hundreds of thou­sands of people participated in the book fair and the purchase of books was a proof that they had been successful in achieving their goal of promoting book literacy