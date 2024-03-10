Grand prize distribution ceremony for Sindh Colleges Games held at SZAB Sports Complex

MIRPURKHAS - The grand prize distribution ceremony for the Sindh Colleges Games 2024 took place at the PCB Ground of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sports Complex in MirpurKhas on a vibrant on Saturday. Miss Sadaf Anees Shaikh, the Secretary of Col­leges Education Sindh, highlighted the provincial government’s dedicated efforts to foster sports activities across colleges in the region. The Sindh Games, which commenced on January 20, 2024, spanned 40 days, drawing participation from over 300 colleges representing Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana regions. Director General Colleges Edu­cation Sindh, Saleh Abbas Rizvi, and the Regional Director Colleges Mirpur Khas, Mir Chand Od, also graced the occasion with their insightful addresses. The event saw the distribution of trophies, shields, and certificates to the victorious teams, with May­or Abdul Rauf Ghouri, Additional Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio, regional directors, principals, teachers and a large contingent of male and female students all coming together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie.