Sunday, March 10, 2024
Hindu farmer organises mass marriages to promote harmony

March 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS  -  In a heartwarming display of religious harmony, a Hindu farmer organized mass marriages for de­serving couples here on Saturday. During the recent Maha Shivratri celebrations, Rawat Bheel orga­nized the marriages of couples from different back­grounds which was attended by over 3000 people. The ceremony held in Sulaiman Town, witnessed the union of 10 Muslim and 4 Christian couples. Rawat Bheel uses his farming profits to fund these weddings annually and he has upheld this tradition for the past four years to ease others’ hardships.

