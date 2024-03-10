Hospital a trust-worthy organisation on the basis of dedication and services: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. A.Q Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shau­kat Babar Virk has said that my sweat and blood is included in the walls of Dr. A.Q. Khan Hospital. In the life of founders of this Trust, no person­ality, whosoever, with disputed reputation and dual nationality, can take this charitable hospital as a hostage, he said. “I as an author and founder of this Trust persuaded and convinced Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan to cooper­ate for the construction and completion of this charitable hospital. A lot of videos are available on YouTube and social media in this subject. We have made our Trust, a trust-worthy organization on the basis of hectic and selfless services for the humanity. If somebody works day and night with sincere passions and full energies on such proj­ect of national importance, then the completed project speaks itself and the table of conspiracies and opponents turns turtle,” he added. The main building of the hospital is enough to prove our technical administrative and financial capabili­ties, he said. Thousands of patients have benefited from this charitable hospital every day. This hos­pital employs hundreds of people including doc­tors, nurses and paramedical staff. We are paying utility bills along with salaries to our doctors and para-medical staff, he added. Dr. Shaukat Virk said that those who work for some mission for humanity, have to face the envious, critics and op­ponents, he said. We have never been afraid of any nefarious conspiracy till today and this is our only strength and power. The prayers of more than two million needy and sick patients are is our support. The full confidence of the donors associated with Dr. A.Q Khan Hospital Trust is our greatest pride.

It is natural for certain evil elements to create difficulties for those who make the lives of poor and sick people comfortable and easy.