IMF to send mission to Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is optimistic to receive the next tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it has completed all prior actions.

The IMF would re­view the implemen­tation on the targets during the loan negotia­tions under the second review of the $3 billion bailout package. The IMF re­view mission would visit Pa­kistan after formation of the new federal cabinet. “I’m not going to comment on poli­tics. Only to say that the IMF stands ready, as I said, to send a mission after a new cabinet is formed, and we look for­ward to working with the gov­ernment to ensure stability, macroeconomic stability, for the good of the people of Pa­kistan,” the IMF spokesperson said recently.

An official of the ministry of finance informed that the gov­ernment has completed all the actions, which were required for the next tranche of the Stand-by Arrangement with Pakistan, which would com­plete in next month (April). Pa­kistan had already $1.9 billion from the IMF in two tranches. He said that the government has restricted the circular debt of the power and gas sectors, which were main requirements of the IMF. The government has massively increased the gas prices in February on the direction of the IMF.

In the fiscal sector, the gov­ernment has controlled the budget deficit, according to the official. However, the Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR)’s tax collection had faced a shortfall in the second consec­utive month in Feb¬ruary. The tax collection target for the month of February 2024 was set at Rs714 billion. Keeping in view the monthly collection of Rs681 billion during Febru­ary 2024, the monthly short­fall has increased to Rs33 bil­lion. In January 2024, the FBR had suffered a shortfall of Rs9 billion. According to a tweet of the FBR, the FBR has sur­passed an eight-month target of Rs5,829 billion and regis­tered a growth of 30 per cent. Dur¬ing February 2024, the FBR collected Rs681 billion against Rs519 billion collected during February 2023, reg¬is­tering a growth of 32 per cent.

In a strange coincidence, the IMF programme was designed in a way that each of three governments including PDM, caretaker and new govern­ment, each would receive one tranche from the Fund in the nine-month programme.

It is worth mentioning here that the government had bud­geted $17.619 billion from multiple financing sources for the current fiscal year includ­ing $17.384 billion loans and $234.60 million grants. How­ever, the government received only 46.31 percent ($8.16 bil­lion) in the period from July to December in the current fi­nancial year. The country has received $5.96 billion in bud­get and project financing and another $2.2 billion came in State Bank of Pakistan’s ac­count. The inflows helped in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which ear­lier were depleting. The major financing $3 billion came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IMF disbursed $1.2 billion.

According to the IMF, the SBA supported program un­derpins the authority’s efforts to stabilize the economy with a strong emphasis on protect­ing the most vulnerable seg­ments of the population.

During the period of the caretaker government, the au­thorities have maintained eco­nomic stability through strict adherence to the fiscal targets while protecting the social safety net, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance to con­trol inflation, and continuing to build foreign exchange re­serves. And this has been done at the same time as imple­menting timely adjustments in tariffs to shore up the viability of the energy sector.

The IMF stands ready to hold a mission for the second re­view of the Stand-by shortly after a new cabinet is formed. The focus, therefore, is current­ly on completion of the current Stand-by program, which ends in April 2024. We look forward to working with the new gov­ernment on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability.