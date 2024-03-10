Inclusive healthcare structural reforms demanded

PESHAWAR - The call for inclusive and equitable healthcare structural reforms echoed through a Provincial Dialogue organized by Blue Veins, a local Non-Governmental Organization, in collaboration with Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). The focus was on addressing the medicinal needs of vulnerable groups, particularly the transgender community.
Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, Sana Ahmad, emphasized the comprehensive approach required for inclusive healthcare. During the discussion, representatives of the transgender community highlighted obstacles they face in accessing proper healthcare due to structural challenges and the absence of culturally competent healthcare providers. Stigma and discrimination compound the vulnerability of the transgender community, leading to increased risks of abuse and mental health issues.
Transgender Rights Activist, Heer, pointed out the community’s exclusion from the Sehat Ka Insaf treatment scheme due to a lack of identity documents, posing challenges for Afghan transgender individuals seeking safety in Pakistan. Farzana Riaz suggested solutions, including providing identity cards based on assurance from their Gurus and establishing a dedicated dispensary in Peshawar for transgender individuals.
Dr. Samia Tahir, Deputy Director Public Health DGHS, highlighted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to inclusive healthcare. Despite challenges, the government issued orders to reserve beds for transgender individuals in hospitals. Lady Reading Hospital’s Director, Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan, emphasized the fundamental right to inclusive healthcare and the critical role of large public institutions.
Dr. Nudrat, Manager Admin Medical Surgical Block of LRH, shared insights into LRH’s vision of enhancing access to essential healthcare services for all, especially vulnerable groups. The commitment of the healthcare stakeholders was underscored throughout the dialogue, affirming the collective effort towards a healthcare system that leaves no one behind.