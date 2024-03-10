Inclusive healthcare structural reforms demanded

PESHAWAR - The call for inclusive and equita­ble healthcare structural reforms echoed through a Provincial Dia­logue organized by Blue Veins, a local Non-Governmental Organi­zation, in collaboration with Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). The focus was on addressing the medicinal needs of vulnerable groups, partic­ularly the transgender community.

Program Coordinator at Blue Veins, Sana Ahmad, emphasized the comprehensive approach re­quired for inclusive healthcare. During the discussion, representa­tives of the transgender communi­ty highlighted obstacles they face in accessing proper healthcare due to structural challenges and the absence of culturally competent healthcare providers. Stigma and discrimination compound the vul­nerability of the transgender com­munity, leading to increased risks of abuse and mental health issues.

Transgender Rights Activist, Heer, pointed out the communi­ty’s exclusion from the Sehat Ka Insaf treatment scheme due to a lack of identity documents, pos­ing challenges for Afghan trans­gender individuals seeking safety in Pakistan. Farzana Riaz suggest­ed solutions, including providing identity cards based on assurance from their Gurus and establishing a dedicated dispensary in Pesha­war for transgender individuals.

Dr. Samia Tahir, Deputy Director Public Health DGHS, highlighted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment’s commitment to inclusive healthcare. Despite challenges, the government issued orders to reserve beds for transgender in­dividuals in hospitals. Lady Read­ing Hospital’s Director, Dr. Mu­hammad Abrar Khan, emphasized the fundamental right to inclusive healthcare and the critical role of large public institutions.

Dr. Nudrat, Manager Admin Med­ical Surgical Block of LRH, shared insights into LRH’s vision of en­hancing access to essential health­care services for all, especially vul­nerable groups. The commitment of the healthcare stakeholders was underscored throughout the dialogue, affirming the collective effort towards a healthcare system that leaves no one behind.