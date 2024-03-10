Interactive session on maternal health held to mark Int’l Women Day

PESHAWAR - Nutrition International, in collabora­tion with the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a pro­vincial interactive session focusing on preterm/low birth weight births (KMC Initiative) and the connection between maternal/adolescent anemia, aligning with the significance of International Women’s Day on 8th March.

The collaborative efforts between Nutrition International and the Health Department aim to imple­ment updated interventions for the enhancement of maternal and ado­lescent nutrition and health. During the session, Meena Khan, Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Ar­chives, and Libraries, commended the joint efforts, emphasizing the im­portance of such initiatives.

In recognition of their contributions, Nutrition International presented shields of appreciation to key figures, including Mr. Meena Khan, Minister Higher Education, Abdul Latif DHO Swabi, Muhammad Arif DDHO Swabi, and Dr. Waqar Ahmad DC LHW Pro­gram.

Darya Khan, Provincial Coordina­tor of Nutrition International, provid­ed insights into various programs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, covering Ma­ternal Newborn Health & Nutrition, Advancing Maternal Health through Multiple Micronutrient Supplemen­tation, Universal Salt Iodization, Food Fortification, Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation for In-school Ado­lescent Girls, and Vitamin A Supple­mentation & Zinc.

Dr. Abdul Latif DHO Swabi addressed the gathering, and Dr. Syed Bawer Shah, HoD Pedas/Pediatric Association President, conducted an informative session on neonatal mortality causes, preterm births, and the cost-effective intervention of Kangaroo Mother Care.