Israel's war on Gaza: JI announces million march towards US embassy

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq on Sunday announced carrying out a million march towards the United States embassy on the 27th of Ramazan to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Addressing a function, the JI emir said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not utter even a word in support of the Palestinian brothers during his speech.

He pledged to stand by the Gaza people against the atrocities being committed by the Israeli forces.

“Million people will march towards the US Embassy on Friday, 27th day of Ramazan on Friday,” he said, adding if the government would not fulfill its responsibilities, the march would surround the President or the US Embassy.

He said two dynasties had been imposed on the people of Pakistan and they had looted Pakistan to their full.

The JI leader threatened the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of dire consequences if the electricity bills for the month of March would be charged as both the parties pledged to give 300 electricity units free of cost.

The politics of lies would not work anymore and we will be playing the role of a true opposition, the JI emir concluded.