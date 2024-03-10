James Anderson becomes third bowler to take 700 Test wickets

DHARAMSALA - England’s pace bowler James Anderson claimed his 700th wicket in Test cricket during the fifth Test against India here on Saturday. The 41-year-old pacer got Kul­deep Yadav caught behind on the third day to reach the elusive milestone and be­came only the third bowler to do so. He is also the first pacer to take 700 Test wick­ets, only behind spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) of Sri Lanka and the late Shane Warne (708 wick­ets) of Australia. Anderson started the series with 10 wickets away from the cov­eted landmark and achieved the feat in his 187th Test. Meanwhile, Muralitharan took 113 Test matches. The pacer is currently the oldest active player in international cricket, making his debut in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord’s. He bowled Mark Ver­meulen to take his first wick­et in Test cricket and has tak­en 700 wickets at an average under 27 with 32 five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Ander­son’s historic 700th wicket was followed by Jasprit Bum­rah’s dismissal at the hands of Shoaib Bashir to bowl India at 477. England, who started their second innings trailing by 259, were 103-5 at lunch on day three at the picturesque Dharamsala sta­dium. Ravichandran Ashwin, in his landmark 100th Test, took four wickets including skipper Ben Stokes, who was bowled for two at the stroke of lunch. Joe Root was bat­ting on 34.