KMU celebrates Women’s Day

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar celebrated International Women’s Day with enthusiasm, recognizing women’s invaluable contributions, especially in public health.
The event, attended by faculty members and led by VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Haq, expressed gratitude to those acknowledging women’s societal impact.
In his address, VC KMU Prof. Dr Zia-Ul-Haq emphasized the pivotal role of women across all life spheres and stressed the importance of appreciating their endeavors. He highlighted the recognition of women’s significance in Islam and Pashtun culture, emphasizing the collective responsibility to uphold their rights.
Dr Zia commended frontline health workers for their crucial role in polio eradication, acknowledging their steadfast commitment. The event emphasized women’s empowerment through education and skill development, underlining their indispensable role in the nation’s growth.
VC KMU Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq called for concerted efforts to equip women with medical education and skills, fostering their prominent roles across various fields. International Women’s Day at KMU Peshawar celebrated and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to gender equality and empowering women across all facets of life.