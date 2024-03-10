KMU celebrates Women’s Day

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar celebrated Internation­al Women’s Day with enthusiasm, recognizing women’s invaluable contributions, especially in pub­lic health.

The event, attended by facul­ty members and led by VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Haq, expressed gratitude to those acknowledging women’s societal impact.

In his address, VC KMU Prof. Dr Zia-Ul-Haq emphasized the piv­otal role of women across all life spheres and stressed the impor­tance of appreciating their en­deavors. He highlighted the rec­ognition of women’s significance in Islam and Pashtun culture, em­phasizing the collective responsi­bility to uphold their rights.

Dr Zia commended frontline health workers for their cru­cial role in polio eradication, ac­knowledging their steadfast com­mitment. The event emphasized women’s empowerment through education and skill development, underlining their indispensable role in the nation’s growth.

VC KMU Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq called for concerted efforts to equip women with medical edu­cation and skills, fostering their prominent roles across various fields. International Women’s Day at KMU Peshawar celebrated and reaffirmed the University’s com­mitment to gender equality and empowering women across all facets of life.