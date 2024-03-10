KP CM demands judicial action against polls rigging, ready for re-election

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded the judiciary to take strict action against alleged polls rigging.

Ali Gandapur has claimed that his party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was subjected to pre-polls rigging as nomination papers were stolen and party mandate was stolen by rigged and forged election results.

He also demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner for not abiding by the law.

KP CM has called for a peaceful protest today against rigged elections and stolen mandate.

He asserted that international institutions and observing bodies had raised questions on the credibility and fairness of the election and denied the election results.

He insisted the rule of law and justice must prevail, and they would be ready for a re-election if promised transparency and fairness.

KP CM Ali Amin hasn’t accepted the victory of newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari, saying he wasn’t elected by Form-45 voters.

Ali Gandapur has refused to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Asif Zardari, labeling it a violation of the constitution to attend the ceremony of a candidate who won by undemocratic practices.