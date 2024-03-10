Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM demands judicial action against polls rigging, ready for re-election

KP CM demands judicial action against polls rigging, ready for re-election
Web Desk
10:47 AM | March 10, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has demanded the judiciary to take strict action against alleged polls rigging.

Ali Gandapur has claimed that his party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was subjected to pre-polls rigging as nomination papers were stolen and party mandate was stolen by rigged and forged election results.

He also demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner for not abiding by the law.

KP CM has called for a peaceful protest today against rigged elections and stolen mandate.

He asserted that international institutions and observing bodies had raised questions on the credibility and fairness of the election and denied the election results.

He insisted the rule of law and justice must prevail, and they would be ready for a re-election if promised transparency and fairness.

KP CM Ali Amin hasn’t accepted the victory of newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari, saying he wasn’t elected by Form-45 voters.

Asif Ali Zardari makes history by winning second term as President

Ali Gandapur has refused to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Asif Zardari, labeling it a violation of the constitution to attend the ceremony of a candidate who won by undemocratic practices. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024