KP CM directs to formulate new mining policy

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has taken a decisive step towards revamping the province’s mining policies. In a recent meeting with the Mines and Mineral Development Department, he directed a ban on the issuance of new mineral leases until the formulation of a comprehensive new policy. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for modernizing the mining sector to ensure efficient use of mineral resources and boost the province’s revenue.
Additionally, CM Gandapur instructed the department to submit details of already issued mining leases. He urged officials to expedite the establishment of a government-owned mining company and implement mechanical mining and an E-bidding system. The goal is to shift the entire department’s paperwork to a paperless system, streamlining operations.
Highlighting KPK’s abundant mineral resources, CM Gandapur stressed the sector’s potential to significantly contribute to the public exchequer. He emphasized the importance of prudent and effective utilization of these resources to maximize revenue. The Chief Minister asserted that universal resources belong to the people, and individuals will not be allowed to exploit them for personal gain.
Ensuring a conducive environment for investors, CM Gandapur pledged support under the Ease-of-Doing Business policy. However, he made it clear that leaseholders unwilling to adhere to government terms or share revenue appropriately will not be permitted to operate in the province. The focus is on encouraging responsible investment and ensuring the province benefits from its mineral wealth.
CM GRIEVED OVER MARTYRDOM OF COP
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur vehemently condemned the recent incident of firing that led to the tragic killing of a policeman in district Tank. In an official statement, the CM expressed profound grief over the martyrdom and promptly directed the police chief to take necessary steps for the immediate disbursement of funds from the Shaheed package to the bereaved family.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Gandapur instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to initiate immediate measures for the apprehension of those responsible for the fatal firing. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family members of the martyred official and extended prayers for their patience and strength in coping with the irreplaceable loss.
Gandapur acknowledged the perpetual sacrifices made by the KP police in the line of duty and assured that the provincial government would stand firmly by the side of the martyr’s family, providing unwavering support during this difficult time.