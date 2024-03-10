Sunday, March 10, 2024
KP CM directs to formulate new mining policy
Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has taken a decisive step towards revamping the province’s mining policies. In a recent meeting with the Mines and Mineral Development Department, he directed a ban on the issuance of new mineral leases until the formulation of a com­prehensive new policy. The Chief Min­ister emphasized the need for mod­ernizing the mining sector to ensure efficient use of mineral resources and boost the province’s revenue.

Additionally, CM Gandapur instruct­ed the department to submit details of already issued mining leases. He urged officials to expedite the establishment of a government-owned mining com­pany and implement mechanical min­ing and an E-bidding system. The goal is to shift the entire department’s pa­perwork to a paperless system, stream­lining operations.

Highlighting KPK’s abundant min­eral resources, CM Gandapur stressed the sector’s potential to significant­ly contribute to the public exchequer. He emphasized the importance of pru­dent and effective utilization of these resources to maximize revenue. The Chief Minister asserted that universal resources belong to the people, and in­dividuals will not be allowed to exploit them for personal gain.

Ensuring a conducive environment for investors, CM Gandapur pledged support under the Ease-of-Doing Business policy. However, he made it clear that leaseholders unwilling to adhere to government terms or share revenue appropriately will not be permitted to operate in the prov­ince. The focus is on encouraging re­sponsible investment and ensuring the province benefits from its miner­al wealth.

CM GRIEVED OVER MARTYRDOM OF COP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur vehemently condemned the recent incident of fir­ing that led to the tragic killing of a po­liceman in district Tank. In an official statement, the CM expressed profound grief over the martyrdom and prompt­ly directed the police chief to take nec­essary steps for the immediate dis­bursement of funds from the Shaheed package to the bereaved family.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Gandapur instructed the Inspec­tor General of Police (IGP) to initi­ate immediate measures for the ap­prehension of those responsible for the fatal firing. He conveyed heart­felt condolences to the family mem­bers of the martyred official and ex­tended prayers for their patience and strength in coping with the irreplace­able loss.

Gandapur acknowledged the perpet­ual sacrifices made by the KP police in the line of duty and assured that the provincial government would stand firmly by the side of the martyr’s fam­ily, providing unwavering support dur­ing this difficult time.

