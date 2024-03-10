KP Governor urges doctors to work passionately

PESHAWAR - The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, urged young doctors on Saturday to work professionally and passionately to alleviate the sufferings of humanity. He addressed the 5th convocation of Khyber Girls Medical College as the chief guest.
The governor emphasized the importance of doctors venturing into emerging fields of medical technology and focusing on research to eliminate diseases for the betterment of the ailing community.
During the convocation, Governor Ali also extended congratulations to parents on the completion of their children’s education, stating, “It is the duty of parents to support children in their educational journey.”
He highlighted the government’s efforts to educate girls, stating that the increased number of female students in every institution is proof that equal opportunities for growth and development are being provided.
Furthermore, the governor urged doctors to serve people, considering their miseries. He specifically called upon women doctors to provide medical assistance to female patients in their homes.