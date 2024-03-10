Sunday, March 10, 2024
KP Governor urges doctors to work passionately

March 10, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, urged young doctors on Saturday to work professionally and passionate­ly to alleviate the sufferings of human­ity. He addressed the 5th convocation of Khyber Girls Medical College as the chief guest. 

The governor emphasized the impor­tance of doctors venturing into emerg­ing fields of medical technology and focusing on research to eliminate dis­eases for the betterment of the ailing community.

During the convocation, Governor Ali also extended congratulations to par­ents on the completion of their chil­dren’s education, stating, “It is the duty of parents to support children in their educational journey.” 

He highlighted the government’s ef­forts to educate girls, stating that the increased number of female students in every institution is proof that equal opportunities for growth and develop­ment are being provided.

Furthermore, the governor urged doctors to serve people, considering their miseries. He specifically called upon women doctors to provide med­ical assistance to female patients in their homes.

