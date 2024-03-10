Kyrgyz ambassador calls for prioritising trade, economic relations, and investment

LAHORE - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ullanbek Totuiaev has em­phasized the deep histori­cal, religious, and cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, highlighting the sig­nificant potential for bilateral cooperation across various sectors. He underscored the importance of prioritizing trade, economic relations, and investment, noting the mutual benefits for both nations.

He was speaking at the La­hore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Kashif Anwar presented the address of welcome while Se­nior Vice President Zafar Mah­mood Chaudhry, former SVPs Kashif Younas Meher, Amjad Ali Jawa, EC members Raja Hassan Akhter, Jabbar Khalid, President Kyrgyz Trade House Dr. Shahid Hassan and former EC member Husnain Raza Mir­za were also present.

The ambassador also in­formed that former SVP of LCCI Kashif Younis Meher has been appointed as the honorary Con­sul General of Kyrgyzstan and the establishment of the Kyr­gyz Trade House in Lahore was hailed as positive steps to en­hance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Totuiaev empha­sized Kyrgyzstan’s conducive investment climate, with liberal laws attracting foreign invest­ment and facilitating large-scale projects. He stressed the ongo­ing efforts to elevate economic cooperation between Kyrgyz­stan and Pakistan.

He said that joint business forums have been instrumen­tal in fostering collaboration, with plans for more forums in the upcoming year to facilitate the participation of major com­panies. The ambassador high­lighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in various sectors, including agri­culture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles from Pakistan, while acknowledging challenges such as price competitiveness with other markets.

He said that the efforts to ex­pand pharmaceutical exports to Eurasia were discussed, considering disruptions in traditional supply chains due to conflicts in neighboring regions. The embassy of Kyr­gyzstan offered to provide comprehensive information on sectors like energy, agricul­ture, and food production to the Lahore Chamber to further bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The ambassador addressed logistical challenges, includ­ing border closures between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and highlighted the significance of the quadrilateral trade transit agreement among Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakh­stan. He commended initiatives such as the NLC-operated route through Karakoram, reducing transit time significantly.

Moreover, he mentioned the ongoing establishment of railway connections between China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbeki­stan, welcoming Pakistan’s in­volvement through Afghanistan in this project. Ambassador Totuiaev also celebrated the significant presence of 12000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyz­stan, contributing positively to cultural exchanges between the two nations.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar quoted that Pakistan and Kyr­gyzstan are members of impor­tant international organizations like Organization of Islamic Co­operation (OIC), Shanghai Co­operation Organization (SCO) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) etc. Both countries have been enjoy­ing sound diplomatic relations since 1992. We share religious and cultural ties with strong bonding of brotherhood.

He said that according to the State Bank of Pakistan, our to­tal exports to Kyrgyzstan were around 2.6 million dollars in 2021-22 which increased to 9.9 million dollars in 2022-23. On the other hand, Pakistan’s imports from Kyrgyzstan are quite negligible. Pakistan’s ex­ports to Kyrgyzstan are domi­nated by pharmaceutical prod­ucts. The main reason of such a low volume of trade is lack of knowledge about each other’s market. We are keen to get bet­ter share in total imports of Kyrgyzstan that were around 9.6 billion dollars in 2022.

Kashif Anwar said that Paki­stani products including value added textiles, surgical instru­ments, sports goods, leather products, automotive parts, processed food and engineer­ing goods have great scope in Kyrgyzstan. There is also a great potential of joint ven­tures in the sectors of tourism, logistics, information technol­ogy and e-commerce.

He mentioned that over 15,000 Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in the Kyrgyz Republic. Both coun­tries can exploit significant po­tential for cooperation in Edu­cation sector as well.

“Lahore Chamber has been talking about exploiting the untapped potential of trade in Central Asian Republics”, LCCI President said adding that Kyr­gyzstan and China share a long border. He added that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan should make good use of CPEC for attaining better connectivity to deeply explore each other’s markets. We expect a supporting role from the Embassy of Kyrgyz­stan to make things move in the right direction.

Kashif Anwar informed the house that the 4th Session of Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Govern­mental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Tech­nical Cooperation was held on 10th November 2023 in Bish­kek. During the session, both sides stressed upon improv­ing connectivity through the advancement of rail, road, and air links, alongside promoting increased people-to-people engagement. He said that both sides also discussed the need for early completion of CASA-1000 project for transmission of surplus renewable energy from Central Asia to South Asia. We are hopeful about swift implementation of these important initiatives.