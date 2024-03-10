Sunday, March 10, 2024
Larkana SSPholds meetingon Ramazan security plan

APP
March 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -   Under the chairmanship of SSP Larka­na Syed Abdul Rahim Shi­razi, a high-level meeting of Larkana Police was held at the Shahada Conference Hall, including the secu­rity plan of Ramzan, tribal conflicts, targeted opera­tions against criminals, ac­tions against criminals and police performance. After considering other matters, the performance of all the Police Stations, tribal con­flicts and the statistics of criminals in the police Sta­tion limits were reviewed in detail. On this occasion, the SSP directed the Police Officers to narrow the pe­rimeter of the accused and their facilitators and arrest them. Under the security Plan for Ramadan, all DSPs and SHOs of the district patrolled their respective areas and Increase security, especially during Taraweeh prayers by tightening the security measures whole Ramadan till Eid-ul-Fitr and be keep in touch with the businessmen and shop holders regarding security. He said that It should be ensured to give positive feedback to the public, in case of any incident there should be an immediate re­sponse from the Police.

