Lawmakers unlikely to let the noise subside in Parliament

ISLAMABAD - The noisy start of the 16th Na­tional Assembly with heavy slo­ganeering, blames of rigging in the polls by the PTI’s backed lawmakers seem to continue in the same fashion, rather the clamouring could further grow with each passing day.

The opposition lawmakers, especially from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a predominant­ly composed of PTI MPs, have taken a new start in the parlia­ment with a complaining mode reflecting their anger and future course of action.

From the elections of Speak­er National Assembly, Leader of house [Prime Minister] to the Presidential polls, these dominated opposition members not missed a single day to cre­ate a noisy protest against the new­ly formed govern­ment. The leader of the lower house of the parliament [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Shar­if , PPP Chairman Bilwal Zardari Bhutti, Speaker National Assem­bly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior members from treasury benches in inaugural sessions have asked for a reconciliation dialogue. Whereas, this oppo­sition group has so far not budged an inch from their demand to im­mediately release their leader Imran Khan and immedi­ately enquiring in the results of the February 08 polls. Political and consti­tutional experts believed that the situation will hardly be normalized in the parliament on each matter. Though the blame game, criticism is the right of the opposition yet this time op­position benches will remain in a state of denial in almost all the matters.

The member of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has formally nom­inated Omar Ayub as leader of the opposition in the nation­al assembly. As per the norms of the parliament, the speaker of the national assembly cannot ignore the leader of the house [Prime Minister] and leader of the opposition as if they intend to speak on any matter.

According to the parliamenta­ry traditions, the chair also can­not remind and interrupt both [leader of the house [Prime Min­ister] and leader of the oppo­sition] while speaking on any matter or reminding time lim­it. “The opposition will definite­ly use this liberty in each sitting to settle their score against the treasury benches,” commented a veteran politician, foreseeing a pandemonium in the house.

These SIC members, accord­ing to the Charter of Democra­cy [CoD] have the right to get the important position of Chair­man Public Accounts Committee [PAC]. The PAC’s sessions, while examining the audit paras of the previous government, will also be the same like the sittings of the national assembly. Another important dialogue between the opposition and the government will soon start during the forma­tion of the standing committees of the national assembly.

Like the state of heated ar­guments in the parliament, the opposition has also hinted to launch a long march in the coun­try, which is expected after the holy month of Ramazan. The charter of demands, according to the SIC’s senior members, will soon be shared by the SIC on the floor of the House.