Lawmakers unlikely to let the noise subside in Parliament

ISLAMABAD - The noisy start of the 16th National Assembly with heavy sloganeering, blames of rigging in the polls by the PTI’s backed lawmakers seem to continue in the same fashion, rather the clamouring could further grow with each passing day.
The opposition lawmakers, especially from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), a predominantly composed of PTI MPs, have taken a new start in the parliament with a complaining mode reflecting their anger and future course of action.
From the elections of Speaker National Assembly, Leader of house [Prime Minister] to the Presidential polls, these dominated opposition members not missed a single day to create a noisy protest against the newly formed government. The leader of the lower house of the parliament [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif , PPP Chairman Bilwal Zardari Bhutti, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior members from treasury benches in inaugural sessions have asked for a reconciliation dialogue. Whereas, this opposition group has so far not budged an inch from their demand to immediately release their leader Imran Khan and immediately enquiring in the results of the February 08 polls. Political and constitutional experts believed that the situation will hardly be normalized in the parliament on each matter. Though the blame game, criticism is the right of the opposition yet this time opposition benches will remain in a state of denial in almost all the matters.
The member of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has formally nominated Omar Ayub as leader of the opposition in the national assembly. As per the norms of the parliament, the speaker of the national assembly cannot ignore the leader of the house [Prime Minister] and leader of the opposition as if they intend to speak on any matter.
According to the parliamentary traditions, the chair also cannot remind and interrupt both [leader of the house [Prime Minister] and leader of the opposition] while speaking on any matter or reminding time limit. “The opposition will definitely use this liberty in each sitting to settle their score against the treasury benches,” commented a veteran politician, foreseeing a pandemonium in the house.
These SIC members, according to the Charter of Democracy [CoD] have the right to get the important position of Chairman Public Accounts Committee [PAC]. The PAC’s sessions, while examining the audit paras of the previous government, will also be the same like the sittings of the national assembly. Another important dialogue between the opposition and the government will soon start during the formation of the standing committees of the national assembly.
Like the state of heated arguments in the parliament, the opposition has also hinted to launch a long march in the country, which is expected after the holy month of Ramazan. The charter of demands, according to the SIC’s senior members, will soon be shared by the SIC on the floor of the House.