LHC decides to simplify syllabus to fill 700 judicial officers’ posts

LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ma­lik Shahzad Ahmad Khan Saturday chaired a full court meeting at the main library hall of the court and discussed proposals for swift dis­posal of pending cases in the LHC and the district judiciary.

LHC Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Miss Alia Neelam, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan as well as other judges attended the meeting.

In the light of the suggestions, it was decided to make an effective policy, so that pending cases were adequately dealt with. It was also decided to make up the deficiency of more than 700 judicial officers in the district judiciary of Punjab by simplifying the current syllabus of the examinations for recruitment of civil judges and additional ses­sions judges. For the purpose, the matter would soon be placed be­fore the administration committee of the Lahore High Court and un­necessary topics/subjects would be removed from the syllabus.

It was also decided in the full court meeting that special benches would be established to hear cases of var­ious types including civil, crimi­nal, family, tax and rent, etc. System would be further improved to keep a check and balance in the district ju­diciary and inspection judge of each district would visit the district con­cerned and order immediate and concrete steps for redressing griev­ances related to the courts.

Emphasising importance of Alter­native Dispute Resolution (ADR), the participant judges decided that the ADR court system would be im­proved by making it more active and a system would be introduced to attract the litigants towards ADR for immediate and permanent de­crees on the cases.

The full court also considered to allow to record arguments through video-link facility in Lahore High Court, Lahore Principal Seat and al­lied benches in Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi. Moreover, the sug­gestions of providing video-link fa­cility for recording arguments and evidence in the district judiciary were also considered. For changes in the relevant rules, immediate sug­gestions would be taken from the rules committee and place before the administration committee.

Furthermore, the issue of differ­ence of opinion on same legal points in identical cases was also consid­ered and it was decided that larg­er benches would be constituted as soon as possible to examine differ­ent opinions in the judgments of the high court on various legal points with the mandate to decide which legal point was correct in the eyes of law and the Constitution.

The participants in the full court meeting expressed great concerns over lockdown of courts and law­yers’ strikes and decided clear­ly that lockdown of courts would not be tolerated under any circum­stances. It was decided that any­one, who would take the law into his/her hands, stern action, as per law, would be taken against the de­linquent, without any favour or ex­ception. It was also decided that bar associations across province would be met and apprised of the aforesaid decision of the full court so that the culture of strikes and lockdowns in the courts could be completely eradicated. The full court expressed its optimism that all lawyer organisations would ful­ly cooperate in ending the court lockdown and strike culture.