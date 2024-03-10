Sunday, March 10, 2024
Macron’s camp blasts far right at EU election campaign launch

Macron's camp blasts far right at EU election campaign launch
Agencies
March 10, 2024
Lille, France   -   Allies of French President Emmanu­el Macron on Saturday sought to cast the country’s far-right forces as bedfellows of the Kremlin as the centrist alliance launched its campaign for European Parlia­ment elections. Speaking in the northern city of Lille, 34-year-old Prime Minister Gabriel Attal lambasted the far-right Nation­al Rally (RN), which leads Ma­cron’s alliance by a wide margin ahead of the June elections, and accused them of betraying the interests of France and Europe. “They have always said ‘no’ to Eu­rope,” France’s youngest prime minister said. “The only differ­ence now is that they are hiding it a little and the ‘no’ has turned into a ‘nyet’,” Attal said, accusing Marine Le Pen’s party of flirt­ing with Russian leader Vlad­imir Putin. Edouard Philippe, Macron’s former prime minis­ter and leader of the Horizons party, warned about the risks of appeasement, citing British statesman Winston Churchill to castigate those who are feeding “a crocodile” hoping it will eat them “last”. Macron, who plans to join the campaign at a later stage, has asked his ministers to fight the RN “every step of the way” as he tries to curb the rap­id rise of the far right. 

Agencies

