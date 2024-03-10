Maldives: Indian troops to exit country today as China gains foothold

MALÉ - India is set to pull its first batch of military personnel from the Maldives today (Sunday) as the island nation moves closer to China. The phased withdrawal of about 80 Indian troops must meet a May deadline set by Pres­ident Mohamed Muizzu, who is widely seen to be pro-China. In­dia has said its military personnel were stationed in the Maldives to maintain and operate two res­cue and reconnaissance helicop­ters and a small aircraft it had do­nated years ago. Removing Indian troops was an election promise made by Mr Muizzu, who came to power in November. India has long wielded influence over the Maldives, whose strategic loca­tion in its backyard allowed it to monitor a crucial part of the Indi­an Ocean. But the relationship be­tween the countries has soured over the past few months, partly due to Mr Muizzu’s strong rheto­ric against Delhi. It’s a gap China is looking to exploit as the Asian powers jostle for influence in the region. Even then, Delhi and Male (the capital of the Maldives) man­aged to agree that Indian civilian technical staff would replace mil­itary troops to operate the air­craft - the first team has already reached the islands.