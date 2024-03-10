Malik’s last-ball heroics seal dramatic win for Karachi Kings over Qalandars

LAHORE - Karachi Kings secured a nail-biting three-wicket victory over the Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the HBL PSL 9 that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball at the National Bank Stadi­um, Karachi on Saturday night.

Veteran player Shoaib Ma­lik emerged as the hero for the Kings with a match-winning four off the final delivery. The chase was set up by a solid top-order performance, with Tim Seifert and James Vince provid­ing the Kings with a strong start. Seifert made a well-compiled 36 off 33 balls, while Vince’s quickfire 42 off 27 deliveries, including six fours and a six, injected momentum into the innings. Captain Shan Masood contributed a brisk 24, but the middle order wobbled as Kier­on Pollard and others failed to capitalize on the start.

The turning point came from the veteran Shoaib Malik, who remained unbeaten on 27 off 17 balls, demonstrating his vast experience under pressure. Ir­fan Khan also played a crucial cameo, smashing 35 off 16 balls to bring the Kings within strik­ing distance of the target. De­spite losing wickets at regular intervals, Malik’s calm presence ensured that the Kings crossed the line, finishing at 179/7.

The Lahore Qalandars had earlier set a competitive target of 178, thanks to significant con­tributions from Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique, who both registered half-centuries. Their innings laid the founda­tion for the Qalandars, with late surges from Sikandar Raza and David Wiese propelling the team to a strong total.

The Qalandars’ bowling at­tack, led by Tayyab Abbas who picked up two wickets for 23 runs, and supported by Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Zaman Khan, made the Kings work hard for every run. How­ever, the Kings’ determined bat­ting effort, capped off by Malik’s last-ball boundary, saw them through to an impressive victory.