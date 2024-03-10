Marriyum Aurangzeb kicks off Punjab’s environmental project

LAHORE: - Enacting the visionary directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the provincial government has embarked on a historic journey to initiate the most extensive environmental, wildlife, and forest project ever undertaken in the province’s history. In a groundbreaking meeting chaired by Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, key stakeholders including the Secretary of Environment, Secretary of Wildlife, DG Fisheries, and other senior officials convened to usher in a new era of environmental stewardship. During this meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb issued resolute directives for the preparation of a comprehensive action plan aimed at making Punjab smog-free and eradicating the use of all disposable plastic bags. This pioneering initiative to combat air pollution and enhance air quality in Punjab and Lahore will be forged through a collaborative effort with the private sector. Senior Minister also spearheaded the establishment of an Advisory Council for Environment, tasked with fostering synergy between the provincial government and private enterprises.