Sunday, March 10, 2024
Marriyum Aurangzeb kicks off Punjab’s environmental project

Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
LAHORE:  -   Enacting the visionary di­rectives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the provincial government has embarked on a historic journey to initiate the most extensive environmental, wildlife, and forest project ever undertaken in the province’s history. In a groundbreaking meeting chaired by Se­nior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, key stakeholders including the Secretary of Environment, Secretary of Wildlife, DG Fisheries, and other senior officials con­vened to usher in a new era of environmental stew­ardship. During this meeting, Marriyum Aurangzeb issued resolute directives for the preparation of a comprehensive action plan aimed at making Punjab smog-free and eradicating the use of all disposable plastic bags. This pioneering initiative to combat air pollution and enhance air quality in Punjab and La­hore will be forged through a collaborative effort with the private sector. Senior Minister also spearheaded the establishment of an Advisory Council for Environ­ment, tasked with fostering synergy between the pro­vincial government and private enterprises.

Staff Reporter

