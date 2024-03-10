Maryam orders strict monitoring of Ramazan Nigehban Package hampers distribution

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed strict monitoring of the distribution of Ramazan Nigehban Package hampers to deserving people at their doorsteps.

She was talking during a visit of a model Provincial Ramazan Bazaar Control Room here on Sunday.

Ms Maryam said that a district scoreboard will also be set up about the implementation of the Ramazan Package.

The chief minister was apprised that deserving people in province would get the hampers at their doorsteps by Ramazan 10.

She also reviewed the price app dashboard and was briefed on its working.

She said she wanted to deliver the poor their right at their doorsteps. She warned that negligence would not be tolerated.