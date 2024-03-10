Maryam urges parents to teach children Punjabi language

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged parents in the Punjab province to teach their children the Punja­bi language and help pre­serve the Punjabi culture.

Addressing the Punjab Culture Day event at Al­hamra Hall here on Sat­urday, she expressed gratitude for being cho­sen as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab, acknowledging the sup­port from people. She emphasised the strength of Punjabi women and highlighted the signifi­cance of preserving Pun­jab’s rich cultural her­itage and announced plans to introduce Punja­bi as a subject in schools. She called for promotion of Punjabi language and culture at educational in­stitutions and shared her commitment to reviving the Punjabi film industry.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to the cultural day event, Mar­yam praised Punjab Min­ister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari for organising an excep­tional programme with outstanding performanc­es by artists. She empha­sised the significance of taking a break from the office routine to partici­pate in such events.

The CM acknowledged the rich cultural herit­age of Punjab, noting the lion-hearted nature of Punjabis and the his­torical importance of the region as the land of Sufis and scholars. She lamented the diminish­ing pride in speaking Punjabi and urged par­ents to teach their chil­dren the language to pre­serve it. Maryam also highlighted the sweet­ness of the language and the emotional depth ex­pressed through Punjabi poetry.

The present state of Punjabi films diverges from our cultural roots, leading to a decline, the CM said and called for rejuvenation in the Pun­jabi film industry, offer­ing full support to film­makers and expressing a commitment to revitalis­ing the spirit and culture of Punjabi films collabo­ratively.

The CM expressed a profound connection to Punjabi poetry, cit­ing revered poets such as Baba Fareed, Sultan Bahu, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, and Shakir Shu­ja Abadi. She extended wishes for a long life to Anwar Masood, praising his beautiful Punjabi po­etry. Sharing her inter­est in the poetry of Am­rita Pritam from across the border, she recalled turning to literature dur­ing challenging times.

The CM distributed prizes to students par­ticipating in various cultural activities, un­derscoring the need to remember and promote Punjab’s cultural tradi­tions.

CM ORDERS IMMEDIATE TREATMENT OF BRAIN-TUMOUR PATIENT

Punjab Chief Minis­ter Nawaz Sharif has di­rected the Punjab health secretary to immedi­ately start treatment of a brain-tumor patient, Farzan, son of Moham­mad Rizwan Kashif, a resident of Loharanwala in Qila Didar Singh, Gu­jranwala.

The chief minister is­sued these instructions on the recommenda­tions of a medical board, constituted for Farzan’s treatment.

Earlier, the medical board had recommend­ed Farzan’s treatment abroad. But later after further research, it as­sessed that the child can be treated in the country.

The Chief Minister di­rected to immediately transfer Farzan to Chil­dren’s Hospital. Best treatment facilities should be provided to the child, she instruct­ed. She directed Health Minister Khawaja Sal­man Rafique to personal­ly monitor the case.

CM GREETS OF­FICE-BEARERS OF NPC

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated new­ly-elected office-bear­ers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

In her message, the CM extended her felicita­tion to President Azhar Jatoi, Vice Presidents Ehtishamul Haq, Sahar Aslam Khan, Secretary Nayar Ali, Joint Secre­tary Aun Shirazi, Sahar Sh Qureshi, Finance Sec­retary Waqar Abbasi and other office-bearers.

The Chief Minister ex­pressed her best wishes for their success in pro­moting good journalis­tic ethics in the coun­try. She said, “It is hoped that the newly-elected body of National Press Club Islamabad will play a positive role in con­venience and welfare of journalists.”