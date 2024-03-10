In a resounding call to action, Ishaq Dar, the outgoing leader of the house in the Senate, has ignited an eager plea for col­laboration among Pakistan’s political factions. His recent call echoes with the urgency of unity, making it clear that the nation’s progress centres upon the strength of its collective resolve. Dar’s bold stance is much needed as it cuts through the noise of partisan bickering, compelling all stakeholders to set aside their differenc­es and prioritise the nation’s interests above petty politics.

Dar’s advocacy for charters of democracy and economy is a clear demand for decisive action. It is a rallying cry for institutional re­form, a strong call for a new era of governance guided by trans­parency and accountability. By championing the completion of the charter of democracy’s agenda, including the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission and a constitutional court, Dar has laid the groundwork for a fairer, more equitable society.

The insistence on a consensus economic roadmap highlights the vitality of strategic planning and bipartisan cooperation in navi­gating Pakistan’s economic challenges. Besides this, Dar’s invita­tion to the opposition to join hands is a challenge, an ultimatum to rise above partisan quarrels and confront the nation’s crises head-on. In a time of public dissent, we must work against the forces of division and discord that threaten to undermine Pakistan’s sta­bility and progress. The proposals for a truth and reconciliation commission and a consensus economic roadmap are concrete steps towards a brighter future. A truth and reconciliation com­mission offers a path towards healing the wounds of the past, and avoiding the grievances that have historically been a plague for us as a nation, fostering reconciliation and national unity.

Meanwhile, a consensus economic roadmap provides a blue­print for sustainable development, charting a course towards prosperity for all Pakistanis. This is a call to arms for all citizens to stand united in the face of adversity, to transcend the narrow confines of partisan politics and work towards a common pur­pose. Now is the time for action, unity and progress. We must heed Dar’s call and march forward together towards a brighter economic and political future for the country.