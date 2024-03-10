Sunday, March 10, 2024
NCHR holds dialogue to commemorate Int’l Women’s Day

March 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Extensive discussion was held on issues faced by women home-based workers and the collabora­tive effort required to solve these issues, at a dialogue held to com­memorate International Women’s Day (IWD). The dialogue was or­ganised by UNDP in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) partnering with HomeNet Pakistan, All Paki­stan Women’s Association Multan and Multan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Aligned with this year’s theme of IWD “Invest in Women: Ac­celerates Progress,” the “Mul­tistakeholder’s Dialogue on In­vesting in Pakistan Home-Based Workers for Accelerated Prog­ress Towards Gender Equal­ity” was aimed at discussing the multi stakeholder approach re­quired for real-world outcomes for the right holders. 

The speakers at the dialogue highlighted the fact the in Paki­stan, home-based workers face a myriad of challenges amidst a backdrop of widespread hu­man rights and labour violations, particularly prevalent in the in­formal economy. They said that this sector is rife with forced or bonded labour, child labour, gen­der-based discrimination and a pervasive lack of adherence to labour standards, exacerbated by the absence of an enabling environment for women’s equal participation in the economy.

