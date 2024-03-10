NCHR holds dialogue to commemorate Int’l Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - Extensive discussion was held on issues faced by women home-based workers and the collaborative effort required to solve these issues, at a dialogue held to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD). The dialogue was organised by UNDP in collaboration with National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) partnering with HomeNet Pakistan, All Pakistan Women’s Association Multan and Multan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Aligned with this year’s theme of IWD “Invest in Women: Accelerates Progress,” the “Multistakeholder’s Dialogue on Investing in Pakistan Home-Based Workers for Accelerated Progress Towards Gender Equality” was aimed at discussing the multi stakeholder approach required for real-world outcomes for the right holders.
The speakers at the dialogue highlighted the fact the in Pakistan, home-based workers face a myriad of challenges amidst a backdrop of widespread human rights and labour violations, particularly prevalent in the informal economy. They said that this sector is rife with forced or bonded labour, child labour, gender-based discrimination and a pervasive lack of adherence to labour standards, exacerbated by the absence of an enabling environment for women’s equal participation in the economy.