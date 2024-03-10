NCHR organises multi-stakeholder dialogue to discuss issues faced by HBWs

ISLAMABAD - Exten­sive discussion was held on issues faced by women Home-based Workers and the collaborative efforts re­quired to solve these issues, at a dialogue held to com­memorate the International Women’s Day (IWD), said in a press release issued here on Saturday. The dialogue was organised by THE United Nations Development Pro­gramme (UNDP) in collabo­ration with National Com­mission for Human Rights (NCHR) partnering with HomeNetPakistan, All Paki­stan Women’s Association Multan and Multan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Aligned with this year’s theme of IWD “Invest in Women: Accelerates Prog­ress,” the “Multistakehold­er’s Dialogue on Investing in Pakistan Home-Based Work­ers for Accelerated Progress Towards Gender Equality” was aimed at discussing the multi stakeholder approach required for real-world out­comes for the right holders. The speakers at the dialogue highlighted the fact that in Pakistan, home-based work­ers face a myriad of chal­lenges amidst a backdrop of widespread human rights and labour violations, partic­ularly prevalent in the infor­mal economy. They said that this sector is rife with forced or bonded labour,child la­bour, gender-based discrimi­nation and a pervasive lack of adherence to labour stan­dards, exacerbated by the absence of an enabling envi­ronment for women’s equal participation in the economy.