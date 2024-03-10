Open door policy being practiced in govt departments: Commissioner

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Mary­am Khan and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Mu­hammad Suhail Chaudhry Saturday held an open court in district Lodhran to hear problems of the people under open door policy of provincial gov­ernment. A large number of people attended the open court where they conveyed their problems to the top di­visional officers of Multan administra­tion and police.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said that open door policy was being prac­ticed in the government departments on the orders of Punjab government to put an end to the traditional red-tapism culture and extend relief to the common people. She said that some complaints are resolved on the spot but some take some time and more action. RPO Suhail Chaudhry said that police officers make all out effort to re­solve problems of the complainants at open courts.

The two officers gave instructions to their subordinates to maintain regu­lar contact with the ordinary people through open courts and try their best to resolve their complaints.

Later, commissioner Maryam Khan visited DHQ hospital Lodhran where she visited different sections and checked doctors’ attendance and medicines’ availability. She also inter­viewed patients and their attendants on the occasion. Deputy Commission­er Abdur Rauf Meher also accompa­nied her during the visit.

POLICE RECOVER ABDUCTED KID, KIDNAPPER ARRESTED

The police had rescued a minor named Azan alias Hadi, who had been abducted from the Jalilabad area, and arrested the perpetrator. According to the police spokesperson, the mother of the kid filed an application at Jalila­bad police station stating that Muham­mad Rafiq, a resident of Sukkur, had kidnapped her 01-year-old child. The police recovered the abducted kid and arrested the accused Rafiq.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jali­labad Muhammad Asif Dogar along with his team handed over the child to the mother. The mother expressed her happiness on meeting her son and thanked the Multan Police.