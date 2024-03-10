Overseas remittances surge 18pc in February

KARACHI - Remittances from overseas Paki­stanis witnessed an 18 percent year-on-year jump in February, reaching $2.25 billion, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This increase is a positive sign for Pakistan’s econ­omy, potentially helping to stabi­lize the rupee’s value against the US dollar. However, the news is not all positive. Compared to the same period last year (July-Feb­ruary), remittances for the first eight months of the current fiscal year have decreased by 1.25%, to­taling $18.08 billion.

Despite the overall decline, there were significant increases in remittances from key sending countries. Saudi Arabia saw an 18% rise to $540 million, while the UAE, UK, and European Union also sent more money, with in­creases of 19%, 9%, and 7% re­spectively. Remittances from the United States saw the most sub­stantial jump, growing by 31% to $287 million.

Experts attribute the month-on-month decrease in remittanc­es from January’s $2.39 billion to February’s shorter duration. Ali Najeeb of Topline Securities and Moaz Azam of Optimus Securi­ties confirmed this, highlighting that daily remittance averages re­mained stable when considering the difference in days between the two months.

The trend of increased remit­tances during Ramadan and Eid is expected to continue, with Paki­stanis abroad traditionally send­ing more money home during these periods. This could lead to higher remittance figures in the coming months.