Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

NEW YORK - Pa­kistan has said the plight of women under foreign occupa­tion, such as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, is characterized by a myriad of challenges, rang­ing from systemic oppression to grave human rights viola­tions. At an event organised by Group of Friends in New York on Gender Parity to mark the International Women’s Day, Pa­kistan’s Permanent Represen­tative to the UN Munir Akram said the women face increased vulnerability to violence, ex­ploitation, and discrimination, as their rights are often violat­ed with impunity, especially in a situation of foreign occupa­tion. Ambassador Munir Akram said the foreign occupation also restricts women’s access to ed­ucation, healthcare, and eco­nomic opportunities, thus per­petuating cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement.