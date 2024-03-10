Sunday, March 10, 2024
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
News Desk
March 10, 2024
International, Newspaper

NEW YORK   -  Pa­kistan has said the plight of women under foreign occupa­tion, such as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, is characterized by a myriad of challenges, rang­ing from systemic oppression to grave human rights viola­tions. At an event organised by Group of Friends in New York on Gender Parity to mark the International Women’s Day, Pa­kistan’s Permanent Represen­tative to the UN Munir Akram said the women face increased vulnerability to violence, ex­ploitation, and discrimination, as their rights are often violat­ed with impunity, especially in a situation of foreign occupa­tion. Ambassador Munir Akram said the foreign occupation also restricts women’s access to ed­ucation, healthcare, and eco­nomic opportunities, thus per­petuating cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement.

News Desk

