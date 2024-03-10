Pashto poet Shamsul Qamar Andesh remembered

MARDAN - The ninth death anniversary of the late Pashto poet, writer, and intellectual, Shamsul Qamar Andesh, was observed in a literary function attended by a multitude of male and female poets, writers, and intellectuals from across the province. Presided over by renowned poet Dr. Israr, with Professor Dr. Humaun Huma as the chief guest, the event witnessed heartfelt tributes to the revolutionary poet.
Rahmat Shah Sail, Israr Da Toru, Noor-ul-Baswar Naveed, Fazul Wahab Fazi, Mihar Andesh, Akbar Hoti, Hazart Zubier Zubier, and others paid rich tribute to Andesh, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the promotion of Pashto language and Pukhtun rights. Born in 1933 in Mayar and a graduate from Punjab University, Andesh’s connection with Bacha Khan’s Khudai Khidmatgar Movement remained strong throughout his life, inspired by his father Umar Baba’s association with the movement.
Andesh, also known as Andesh Baba, played a crucial role as one of the founding members of the OIasee Adabi Tolana Mardan. Despite most of his work being unpublished during his lifetime, the only book he managed to publish, “Fakhr-e-Afghan,” paid tribute to Bacha Khan. Posthumously, his niece Adida Begum and other relatives published his poetry book titled “Pimana Da Ghazal.”
The poet, awarded as the best poet of the country by Pakistan Television (PTV), passionately advocated for the preservation and inclusion of Pashto language in the syllabus. Andesh’s unwavering commitment to objective writing with a purpose of providing guidance to the people continues to be celebrated, ensuring that his legacy lives on after his passing on 8th March 2015. Andesh was posthumously selected for the presidential award, a fitting acknowledgment of his significant contributions.