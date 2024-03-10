Sunday, March 10, 2024
Pashto poet Shamsul Qamar Andesh remembered

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024
MARDAN

MARDAN  -  The ninth death anni­versary of the late Pash­to poet, writer, and intel­lectual, Shamsul Qamar Andesh, was observed in a literary function at­tended by a multitude of male and female poets, writers, and intellectu­als from across the prov­ince. Presided over by re­nowned poet Dr. Israr, with Professor Dr. Hu­maun Huma as the chief guest, the event wit­nessed heartfelt tributes to the revolutionary poet.

Rahmat Shah Sail, Israr Da Toru, Noor-ul-Baswar Naveed, Fazul Wahab Fazi, Mihar Andesh, Ak­bar Hoti, Hazart Zubier Zubier, and others paid rich tribute to Andesh, highlighting his lifelong dedication to the promo­tion of Pashto language and Pukhtun rights. Born in 1933 in Mayar and a graduate from Pun­jab University, Andesh’s connection with Bacha Khan’s Khudai Khidmat­gar Movement remained strong throughout his life, inspired by his father Umar Baba’s association with the movement.

Andesh, also known as Andesh Baba, played a crucial role as one of the founding members of the OIasee Adabi Tola­na Mardan. Despite most of his work being un­published during his lifetime, the only book he managed to publish, “Fakhr-e-Afghan,” paid tribute to Bacha Khan. Posthumously, his niece Adida Begum and other relatives published his poetry book titled “Pima­na Da Ghazal.”

The poet, awarded as the best poet of the country by Pakistan Tel­evision (PTV), passion­ately advocated for the preservation and inclu­sion of Pashto language in the syllabus. Andesh’s unwavering commit­ment to objective writing with a purpose of provid­ing guidance to the peo­ple continues to be cele­brated, ensuring that his legacy lives on after his passing on 8th March 2015. Andesh was post­humously selected for the presidential award, a fitting acknowledgment of his significant contri­butions.

Our Staff Reporter

