The personal computer revolutionised the world, and at its core were two visionary minds: Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Wozniak, an engineer­ing genius, designed the first Apple computer, the Ap­ple I, in 1976. Jobs, with his unparalleled marketing prowess, recognised its potential and founded Apple alongside Wozniak. Together, they created the Apple II, a groundbreaking innovation that brought com­puting to the masses. Their collaboration didn’t stop there; they continued to push boundaries, introduc­ing iconic products like the Macintosh. Wozniak and Jobs forever changed the way we work, communicate, and live, leaving an indelible mark on history.