Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.” –Elbert Hubbard

Past in Perspective
March 10, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The personal computer revolutionised the world, and at its core were two visionary minds: Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs. Wozniak, an engineer­ing genius, designed the first Apple computer, the Ap­ple I, in 1976. Jobs, with his unparalleled marketing prowess, recognised its potential and founded Apple alongside Wozniak. Together, they created the Apple II, a groundbreaking innovation that brought com­puting to the masses. Their collaboration didn’t stop there; they continued to push boundaries, introduc­ing iconic products like the Macintosh. Wozniak and Jobs forever changed the way we work, communicate, and live, leaving an indelible mark on history.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024