Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi unveils Ramazan Village

RAWALPINDI - The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, recently celebrated the launch of its first Ramazan Vil­lage, a unique dining experience that will be available to its es­teemed guests throughout the up­coming holy month of Ramazan.

The launch event brought to­gether valued corporate partners, dignitaries, and other stakehold­ers from multiple industries. At­tendees were given an exclusive preview of the Ramadan Village located on the hotel’s newly inau­gurated lawn, where they enjoyed an exquisite array of traditional and continental dishes in a de­lightful dining setting.

The Ramadan Village intro­duces an innovative dining con­cept, offering guests the oppor­tunity to enjoy their Sehri and Iftar meals under the serene early morning and starlit eve­ning sky. It offers open-air seat­ing that allows patrons to bask in the natural beauty of their surroundings and elegantly de­signed gazebos for families and friends looking for privacy and comfort. This unique arrange­ment is further enhanced by live cooking stations, where guests can watch chefs prepare various local and international dishes, adding an interactive element to the dining experience.