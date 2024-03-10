Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi unveils Ramazan Village

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi unveils Ramazan Village
PR
March 10, 2024
Business, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, recently celebrated the launch of its first Ramazan Vil­lage, a unique dining experience that will be available to its es­teemed guests throughout the up­coming holy month of Ramazan.

The launch event brought to­gether valued corporate partners, dignitaries, and other stakehold­ers from multiple industries. At­tendees were given an exclusive preview of the Ramadan Village located on the hotel’s newly inau­gurated lawn, where they enjoyed an exquisite array of traditional and continental dishes in a de­lightful dining setting. 

The Ramadan Village intro­duces an innovative dining con­cept, offering guests the oppor­tunity to enjoy their Sehri and Iftar meals under the serene early morning and starlit eve­ning sky. It offers open-air seat­ing that allows patrons to bask in the natural beauty of their surroundings and elegantly de­signed gazebos for families and friends looking for privacy and comfort. This unique arrange­ment is further enhanced by live cooking stations, where guests can watch chefs prepare various local and international dishes, adding an interactive element to the dining experience.

2 killed, several injured in blast in Board Bazar area of Peshawar

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024