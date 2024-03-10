Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi unveils Ramazan Village

RAWALPINDI - The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, recently celebrated the launch of its first Ramazan Village, a unique dining experience that will be available to its esteemed guests throughout the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.
The launch event brought together valued corporate partners, dignitaries, and other stakeholders from multiple industries. Attendees were given an exclusive preview of the Ramadan Village located on the hotel’s newly inaugurated lawn, where they enjoyed an exquisite array of traditional and continental dishes in a delightful dining setting.
The Ramadan Village introduces an innovative dining concept, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy their Sehri and Iftar meals under the serene early morning and starlit evening sky. It offers open-air seating that allows patrons to bask in the natural beauty of their surroundings and elegantly designed gazebos for families and friends looking for privacy and comfort. This unique arrangement is further enhanced by live cooking stations, where guests can watch chefs prepare various local and international dishes, adding an interactive element to the dining experience.