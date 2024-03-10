PFA disposes of 1,500 litres adulterated milk

MUZAFFARGARH - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a dairy farm in Khanpur Bagga Sher and disposed of 1,500 liters of adulterated milk. The PFA food safety team, led by Director of Operations South Shahzad Magsi, inspected the farm and found a lack of fat in the milk due to water adulteration. The team disposed of 40 kg of fungus-infected cream and also imposed a Rs35,000 fine on the dairy farm owners for the violations.

FIRE BURN VICTIM SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES

A shoemaker who burnt critically as fire broke out a day ago, succumbed to injuries at Nishtar hos­pital, Multan. According to details, a person named Haji Muhammad was worked as a shoemaker in Chah Bhat Wala Khangarh area of Muzaffargarh. He sustained serious burn injuries after he caught fire when a spark from a burning cigarette went into the shoe making chemical. He was admitted to Nishtar hospital Multan where he died on Saturday. The deceased was the father of four children.