Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Plastic material export increases 53.79pc to $215 million in 7 months

APP
March 10, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 53.79 per cent during the first seven months of the current fi­nancial year (2023-24) as compared to the corre­sponding period of last year. Pakistan exported plastic material worth $215.161 million during July-January (2023-24) as compared to the export of $139.909 million during July-January (2022-23), showing growth of 53.79 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 118.18 per cent from 97,905 metric tons to 213,613 metric tons, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, plastic exports increased by 102.83 per cent during January 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The plastic material exports in January 2024 were recorded at $36.283 million against the export of $17.888 million in Janu­ary 2023, the PBS data revealed. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also surged by 7.77 per cent in January 2024 when compared to $33.666 million in December 2023.

2 killed, several injured in blast in Board Bazar area of Peshawar

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1709963190.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024