PM increases volume of Ramadan Relief Package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased the volume of the Ramadan Relief Package from seven and a half billion to twelve and a half billion rupees.

In addition to increasing the size of the Ramadan relief package, the Prime Minister also directed to broaden the scope of the package.

According to the details, along with utility stores and the Benazir Income Support Program, mobile units will also provide food items at low prices under this package.

The Prime Minister directed to deliver the food package to as many poor, needy and deserving people as possible.

Initially 1200 mobile points and 300 permanent package relief centers are being established for this purpose.

Under the relief package, from 1st Ramadan to the end of Ramadan, food items will be provided at a lower price than the normal market.

Apart from the designated places, the trucks will deliver cheap food items to the poor people in different areas.

Location determination will be supported by modern technology GPS and a special video will also be released to guide the use of the mobile App.

A digital technology enabled dashboard is being developed to monitor mobile flour sales.

The supply of flour will continue during the transfer of mobile units from one location to another.

The distribution of flour will be continuously monitored through mobile and live footage.

Under the Benazir Income Support Program, flour, rice, dal, ghee, sugar, syrup and milk will be provided at a lower price than the market.

A subsidy of 77 rupees at per kilogram of flour and 70 rupees at per kg of ghee is being provided under this program.